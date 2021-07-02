Tally of missing in condo collapse falls to 128 after audit

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The tally of the missing in the Florida condominium collapse has been substantially reduced, from 145 to 128.

Officials said Friday that the number declined after duplicate names were eliminated and some people reported missing turned up safe.

Authorities also announced the recovery of two more bodies, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter.

That raised the confirmed death toll to 20 people.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said an audit of the missing revealed that, in some cases, a person may have been moved to the “accounted for” list when, in fact, an entire family had been found to be safe.