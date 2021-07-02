US vacates key Afghan base; pullout target now ‘late August’

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces have vacated Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan after nearly 20 years, bringing the U.S. military closer to a final withdrawal that the Pentagon says will be completed by late August.

Remaining U.S. troops are now concentrated in Kabul.

The Pentagon also said Friday that the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, will remain for a couple of weeks as final arrangements are made for a reduced U.S. military mission.

Bagram was the epicenter of the war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.