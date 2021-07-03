11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts state police say 11 suspects have been taken into custody following an hourslong standoff that prompted the partial closure of Interstate 95 and shelter-in-place orders for areas near where the incident took place.

Police initially said nine were taken into custody, but two additional suspects were located in their vehicles.

Authorities say all the roads that were closed have been reopened, although slowdowns in the area can be expected.

Police and prosecutors have not yet determined what charges the suspects will face, but Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said she expected that all the suspects would be appearing in court on Tuesday.