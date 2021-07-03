Biden says teachers deserve ‘a raise, not just praise’

(AP) — President Joe Biden has told the nation’s largest teachers union that the nation’s educators need “a raise, not just praise.”

Speaking Friday at the National Education Association’s annual meeting, Biden says the pandemic showed America’s parents how hard teaching is.

He was making the case for raises while pitching his budget proposal, which includes $20 billion in funding that’s intended to spur states to raise teacher pay.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden gave remarks at the Washington Convention Center while union members watched virtually.

Biden is the first president in recent history to address the union, whose 3 million members include the first lady.