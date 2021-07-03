Sharks swimming freely on Findependance weekend

By
Jake Eichstaedt
-
0

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — The Cape Fear showed out at the Shark tank for their game against the Taboro City River Bandits.

 

- Advertisement -

Runs came early, with 5 in the top and bottom half of the 1st. Sharks lead 3-2.

 

Wilmington wins 10-5.