The Wilmington Riverfront Farmers Market returns to downtown after a hiatus of more than one year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today, the Riverfront Farmers Market returned to downtown, holding the first one this year after 14 months of being put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Riverfront Farmers Market is Wilmington’s longest running farmers market, and has officially returned after more than a year long hiatus during the pandemic to its regular location on Dock Street. Making a comeback with 40 to 50 vendors, and expanding 2 blocks, now running from 2nd Street to Water Street.

“It is a real boom to the small business owners, these people, — they really hung in with us, most of them, through a tough year. Last year was rough, but they held in there, and thanks again, –thanks to Wilmington for coming out supporting us, helping us make it through a rough year,” said James Christopher, Riverfront Farmers Market.

With local vendors selling items ranging from local produce, homemade baked goods, jams, jewelry, soaps, and art work. Many say they are glad to return to the riverfront market

“I think it’s a great thing. You know, after having that hard time of the pandemic, you know, we needed something to be able to bring us together and to show the heart of Wilmington, and how much small businesses matter,” said Emily Dixon, Avonya’s Blends owner.

We’ve already seen a bunch of the residents coming back out, and expressing how they’re glad to be back out here. I think it will be good for the tourists too. We’re seeing them too. I think its awesome that we’re expanded. People have been saying they thought that was really cool,” said Chris Dean, Wild Meadow Farm co-owner.

Most said they have seen a great response from customers, seeing locals and tourists.

“It’s good for the tourists to have somewhere to go, since we are out, and we really don’t have to worry about COVID. So we can get out, we can support the local farmers and merchants here, and they can take products back that they will enjoy,” said Wyoma Jacob Moses, Moses Fabulous Cakes and Crafts owner.

The Riverfront Market will take place every Saturday until November 20th, rain or shine, from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.