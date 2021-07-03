Waterline Brewing Co. holds its 6th annual Freedom Fest to celebrate July 4

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A local brewery held a family friendly free event under the Cape Fear Bridge, kicking off Fourth of July weekend celebrations on Saturday.

Waterline Brewing Company’s 6th annual “Freedom Fest”, event included the family-friendly event will include games, fairy hair and face painting, and a pie eating contest. Kids in attendance were also able to enjoy interactive drumming and music from Music Bird Studios. Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area was also at the event fundraising for their organization to honor veterans.

This is our return, we didn’t have it last year due to the pandemic, to many things have to be touched, but this year is just fabulous. It’s a great comeback,” said Eve Robinson, Waterline Brewing Co. co-owner.

The event the event ran from 2pm to 6 pm, and wrapped up with a large water balloon fight with all of the Freedom Fest attendees.