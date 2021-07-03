Where to watch fireworks in the Wilmington area for 4th of July

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Hooray, the Wilmington area can once again experience the amazing displays of fireworks at the following locations:
New Hanover County
- Findependence Celebration at Legion Stadium. The Wilmington Sharks will have post-game fireworks on Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3. Games start at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://wilmingtonsharks.com/.
- City of Wilmington Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:05 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at downtown Wilmington Riverfront. The fireworks will be shot from a barge located at the convergence of the Cape Fear and Northeast Cape Fear rivers, just north of the Battleship North Carolina. Due to Water Street Park construction there will not be musical entertainment or food vendors this year.
