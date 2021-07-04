Hundreds gather at Wilmington Riverfront Park and Amphitheater for grand opening on Independence Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today, hundreds flocking to the grand opening of the new Riverfront Park in downtown Wilmington to celebrate Independence Day.

A ribbon cutting was held for the park on Friday, and this is the first major event to be held at the amphitheater venue.

There were food trucks, a beer garden, and live performances from local musicians and comedians. Some attendees took advantage of the park’s interactive water display to cool down.

The grand opening 4th of July event will run until 8pm, and attendees are encouraged to head further into downtown to watch the fireworks display around 9pm.