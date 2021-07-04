Local organization cleans up Masonboro Island following July 4 celebrations

MASONBORO ISLAND, NC (WWAY) —Today, one local volunteer organization is maintaining their tradition of keeping trash off of Masonboro Island, as many people gather on the island for July 4 celebrations.

Masonboro.org has been caring for Masonboro Island for 12 years, ensuring it remains trash-free.

Last Year the pandemic impacted the organization’s plans, and with COVID-19 restrictions loosened they expected to see a record breaking crowd of people this 4th of July, anticipating large amounts of trash. Masonboro.org volunteers said they don’t believe they will see as much trash this year, as island visitors are being responsible.

“This is probably my 5th or 6th summer doing this, and it’s pretty calm compared to past summers, and I was expecting a big crowd,” said Mary Mann, volunteer.

“It’s amazing being with friends and family, taking care of what we love,” said Charles Mann, volunteer.

Volunteers sporting red shirts walked up and down the island passing out trash bags, and picking up trash, reminding those visiting the island to take their trash with them when they leave.

Masonboro.org had more than 40 volunteers signup to help this year, and they were thankful to have a large number of young volunteers.

“They are becoming the stewards of the North Carolina Coast and I think their efforts, really kind of go out into the community and help teach other people how to stay clean and have fun at the same times,” said Tom Hackler, Masonboro.org president.

Congressman David Rouzer, U.S. Representative for North Carolina’s 7th congressional district, visited the island on Independence Day and admired the organization’s efforts.

“Masonboro.org, they do a great job of instructing young people, educating them on the importance of conservation, said Congressman David Rouzer.

“Our mission is to protect access to Masonboro Island, and we also want to promote responsible use and to preserve the traditions of coming over here on beautiful days like today, and just reminding folks to take their trash with them and take care of this beautiful resource that we have here,” said Jack Kilbourne, Masonboro.org co-founder.

Volunteers with Masonboro.org remained on the island picking up trash until 8:00pm.