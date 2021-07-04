Missing woman found and arrested in Wilmington after car crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A missing Brunswick County woman has been found and arrested by the Wilmington Police Department after she allegedly drove her car into a guardrail and crashed into the water below.

36-year-old Gwendolyn Shaye Mayer was reported missing Friday after her 2008 Nissan Versa was found partially submerged in a ditch off Mercer Avenue.

Police now say Mayer was driving that car and has been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run, and driving while her license was suspended for impaired revocation.

She received a 2500 dollar secured bond.