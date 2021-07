WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A vehicle collided into a utility pole on Sunday, with Duke Energy reporting power outages in the area.

It happened on Pine Grove Drive in Wilmington near Oleander Drive.

The Wilmington Police Department was on scene directing traffic, with a portion of the road closed.

Duke Energy is reporting 20 customers without power in that area, and crews are on scene making repairs.

The current estimated restoration time is 12:15 a.m. Monday.