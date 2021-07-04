Vatican says pope ‘reacted well’ to intestinal surgery

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has “reacted well” to planned intestinal surgery at a Rome hospital.

In a statement late Sunday, a Holy See spokesman says the 84-year-old Francis had general anesthesia during the surgery necessitated by a narrowing of the sigmoid portion of the large intestine.

The Vatican gave little detail about the pontiff’s condition.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni didn’t say how long Sunday’s surgery lasted or give any other details of the procedure.

Bruni also didn’t say for how long the pope was unconsciousness under anesthesia or how long Francis is expected to stay in Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic.

Francis is expected to convalesce in a special 10th floor suite reserved for popes.