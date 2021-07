OGDEN, N.C. (WWAY) — A 4th of July fire has left a garage badly damaged.

The New Hanover County and Wilmington Fire Departments responded to the Middle Sound Village neighborhood around 9:20 p.m.

A spokesperson for one of the departments says that flames could be seen coming from the garage.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing, but fireworks are not believed to be a factor.