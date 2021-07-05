Biden celebrates progress on pandemic during July Fourth bash

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden celebrated the second July Fourth holiday of the coronavirus pandemic by declaring that “America is coming back together.”

Service members and first responders were among more than 1,000 guests at a White House event Sunday marking the nation’s birthday.

Biden highlighted the success of the vaccination campaign he has championed but also warned that the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over.

To the millions yet to be vaccinated, the president said getting your shots “is the most patriotic thing you can do.”

More than 200 Americans still die each day from COVID-19, and a more infectious variant of the virus is spreading rapidly.