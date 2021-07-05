Holiday weekend brings more visitors to the Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many celebrations continue on the fifth of July, and in Wrightsville Beach crowds continued the weekend at the Farmers’ Market.

The Farmers’ Market opened in May and is open every Monday through December 13.

John Kostello with JD’s Bees sells local honey and eggs. He says the crowds have gradually grown all summer and they were especially busy on Monday.

While he loves to share the products, he says he’s most excited about being out and getting to talk with everyone who stops by.

“They’re from all areas of the world. The United States, we’ve even met a couple from Panama, we’ve met a couple people from Europe,” Kostello said. “It’s a nice enjoyable time to talk to them. I really enjoy it. I look forward to coming here every Monday selling honey and eggs.

