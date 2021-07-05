New player makes its debut on the sports bar scene

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There is a new player in the Cape Fear’s sports bar scene.

The Cajun-inspired Walk On’s Sports Bar and Bistreaux opened its doors at Wilmington’s Independence Mall Monday, beginning things with a ribbon cutting and helping an area charity.

Kevin Giever, the general manager said during their soft opening, they collected close to $7,500 from alcohol sales. They decided to donate that money to Ocean Cure, a Carolina Beach group dedicated to helping those with disabilities express themselves through surfing.

Walk On’s started their first official shift with die-hard fans, like Olga Mullen, already waiting by the door.

“I’m here for the food,” beamed Mullen. “I’m so happy they finally opened. I’ve been so excited ever since I found out they were going to be here… I called my family in Louisiana and said guess what! And then I called them this morning and said, guess where I’m going to be today?

Walk On’s serves Louisiana fare like po-boys, as well as cheeseburgers and tacos.