‘Superman,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ director Richard Donner dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The filmmaker who turned Christopher Reeve into “Superman” and Mel Gibson and Danny Glover into cop buddies in “Lethal Weapon” has died, his family said Monday through a spokesperson.

He was 91.

Donner’s other credits include “The Goonies,” “Scrooged” and the “Lethal Weapon” franchise.

Donner was never nominated for an Oscar, but he got a chance to thank the academy when it held a tribute in his honor in 2017.

Donner is survived by his wife and production partner, Lauren Shuler Donner.

In 1993, they founded The Donners Company, which has produced such hits as “Deadpool,” “The Wolverine” and the “X-Men” franchise.