Three people killed after an early morning shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — A serious shooting incident involving multiple fatalities occurred in Chadbourn early this morning.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the Chadbourn Police Department was notified at 3:46 AM of an incident with shots fired in a parking lot located next to a building off Broadway Road where a large party was in progress.

Investigators have determined that three people are dead, and another person has been injured.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident to encouraged to contact Chadbourn Police Department at (910) 654-4146.