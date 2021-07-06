Accused murderer’s bond remains at $1 million

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — A man accused of stabbing another man to death in Pender county made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Daniel Kempton’s bond remains at $1 million dollars. He is charged with second degree murder in the death of Edward Hicks, whose body was found Saturday on Tasha Lane in Burgaw.

District Attorney Ben David could not provide more details on the relationship between the two men, or what led to the stabbing.

“We’ll say that we don’t believe there’s a threat to anybody else in the community based upon this,” said David. “But we are going to now do what we can and do our talking in the courtroom.”

Kempton’s next court date is July 14.