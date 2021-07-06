Adapted Southport July 4 celebrations still filled with patriotism

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The seaside City of Southport is home to the North Carolina Fourth of July Festival and, due to the pandemic, celebrations were a little different this year but the spirit of the holiday was alive and well.

Mayor Joseph P. Hatem says the city started the day at church with a special service honoring first responders at Southport Baptist Church. They reflected on the past year and how things have improved, giving thanks to the work of police, fire, EMS and more.

Afterward, they headed to the waterfront for a flag-raising ceremony and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

The mayor says the city adapted and made the most of their celebrations.

“Even though the fireworks were not here, the parade was not here, the love of country, city, our neighbors, our friends, our family, and just the glory of living in the United States was evident,” Hatem said.

The plans for next year’s festival are already in the works and Mayor Hatem says the famous Fourth of July parade will return to Southport in 2022.