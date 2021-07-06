After grand opening success, Wilmington’s Riverfront Park gears up for paid concerts

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — The faces on stage, and in the audience, were familiar. But almost everything else was a brand-new Wilmington experience on Sunday, as thousands flocked to downtown’s Northside to check out the grand opening of Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

It was all part of a free concert and July 4 celebration put on by the city, which has sunk more than $30 million into the site. A good time was had by almost all, it would seem, and for a grand opening things seemed to go remarkably smoothly, despite the crowds, which built throughout the day and were never larger than when county rockers L Shape Lot were playing their closing set. Even as people could be seen streaming away from the venue, it remained pretty packed inside.

But Sunday is going to end up being a very different experience at the park than it will be when Live Nation is fully running the shows there (staffers were in support mode Sunday), starting with a sold-out, three night stand by Widespread Panic July 16-18.

There’s still plenty left to discover about the new amphitheater, that’s for sure.

Read more here….