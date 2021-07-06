Biden: US damage appears minimal in big ransomware attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says damage to U.S. businesses in the biggest ransomware attack on record appears to be minimal but information is still incomplete.

The company whose software was exploited says it appears that fewer than 1,500 businesses worldwide were compromised though cybersecurity experts are cautioning that estimate could be low.

Also Tuesday, a security researcher who chatted online with representatives of the Russia-linked REvil gang responsible for the attack says they claim to have stolen data from hundreds of companies, but offered no evidence.

The ransomware was spread Friday to victims in at least 17 countries from a compromised server belonging to the Miami-based company Kaseya.