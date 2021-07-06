Bonefish Grill is bringing back its specialty drink ‘The Sharktini’ in time for ‘Shark Week’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — “Shark Week” has been a Discovery Channel tradition every July since 1988. It’s returning again this Sunday, July 11, and running through July 18.
Also making a comeback all week long is the ‘The Sharktini’ at Bonefish Grill, first introduced last year.
The “fintastic” cocktail is shaken up with Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, fresh lime juice and topped with frozen cranberries.
A summer twist on Bonefish Grill’s Winter White Cosmo, enjoy The Sharktini before it swims away on July 18.