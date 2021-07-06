Icons of the ‘60s and ‘70s Coming to CFCC’s Wilson Center This Fall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center just announced another exciting act coming to Wilmington this fall.

Icons of the 1960s and ‘70s – America and Gloria Gaynor — will be taking the Wilson Center stage Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 7:30 pm.

The First Lady of Disco, Gloria Gaynor, known for hits like “Honey Bee,” “Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” and her smash hit anthem “I Will Survive,” will take the Wilson Center stage, along with the perennial classic-rock favorite, America.

Tickets will be available online to Cape Fear Stage Members beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, with tickets going on sale online to the general public on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com or by contacting the Ticket Central box office.