WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Carolina Beach Road landmark could be up for rezoning.

Wednesday, the Wilmington Planning Commission will hear from developers who want to make Starway Flea Market, the former Starway Drive-in, into apartments.

According to their consultant, it would provide more affordable housing to the Cape Fear. The area would need to be rezoned from commercial to residential. If the Commission recommends proposals for approval, the decision will go to the Wilmington City Council.