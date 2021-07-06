Man charged after child shot in arm in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges after a child was injured in a shooting.

According to a news release, Wilmington Police responded to a call around 10:00 p.m. on Monday involving a young child.

Officers determined that an 18-month-old girl had been shot once in the arm after a firearm was discharged.

The child had to be airlifted to Chapel Hill because of her serious injuries. Her condition is now stable.

Levander Boney, 31, was arrested and charged with child abuse/neglect serious bodily injury. He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

In his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon, Boney’s bond remained at $150,000 secured. He is being held at the NHCSO detention center.

According to the New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David, Boney has eight pending felony charges relating to the sale and distribution of heroin.

David says investigation into how the child was shot is still ongoing.

“Someone who even leaves a weapon in the possession of a child can be charged with child abuse under the appropriate circumstances,” David explained. “Felony child abuse can occur when someone overtly causes injury to a child, but also when they act in a grossly negligent fashion and that child is injured.”

Attorneys could not comment on the child and Boney’s relationship, but did say additional charges could be brought forth during his next court appearance July 22.