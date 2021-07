BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A man has died in a possible drowning at Bald Head Island.

According to a news release from the Village of Bald Head Island, public safety officers responded to a possible drowning at Beach Access #15 near Snowy Egret Trail around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim, a 55-year-old male, had been pulled from the water when officers arrived.

Attempts to save the man were unsuccessful. The victim’s name is not being released until family is notified.