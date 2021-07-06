Next Summer Cash and Cash 4 College COVID Vaccine Drawings being held tomorrow

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — On Wednesday, July 7 at 10 a.m., the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, with the help of the NC Education Lottery, will conduct the next random number generator drawings for the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing.

The drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to increase awareness of the availability and safety of COVID-19 vaccines and encourage North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they can.

After the numbers are drawn for both contests, NCDHHS will determine the identities of the vaccinated individuals that correspond to those numbers.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run through Aug. 4. Random number generator drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays.