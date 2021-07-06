Pender County shelter offers tips for pets missing after July 4th

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The American Kennel Club says more pets go missing over the July 4th weekend than any other time of the year, and the Pender County Animal Shelter is now offering some tips.

Loud fireworks and out-of-town visitors accidentally letting pets out are likely to blame for the increase.

Shelter manager Jewell Horton says this year they’ve received less calls compared to years past, with more people turning to lost and found pet resources on social media.

She says if you find a lost pet, get it scanned for a microchip.

If you’re searching for your pet, check on social media, call local shelters, and don’t delay.

“Remember that in North Carolina, the stray hold at a municipal shelter is only legally three days,” Horton said. “So after three days if you don’t pick up your pet (we are a small shelter and many of the shelters in this area are small), after three days we put those animals up for adoption and after they’re adopted out there is no getting those pets back.”

Horton recommends planning ahead for Independence Day, New Year’s Eve, and other holidays involving fireworks. She says in the future, consider crating your dog or keeping them in a separate room until the festivities are over.