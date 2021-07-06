Pet Pals: 3-month-old kitten is looking for her forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 3-month-old kitten.

The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit says she is a domestic shorthair brown tabby and doesn’t yet have a name.

Adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

The adoption cost is a $60 non-refundable fee. You must also pay the $10 County registration fee which is payable at the time of adoption.

For more information on how to adopt this kitten click here.