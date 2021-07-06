Plane apparently crashes in Russia; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying 28 people has apparently crashed as it came in for a landing in bad weather in Russia’s Far East. Everyone aboard was feared dead.

Officials said the Antonov An-26 plane was on approach Tuesday for a landing in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar.

It was heading to the airport in the town of Palana.

Russia’s state aviation agency said that parts of the plane were found about 3 miles from the airport’s runway, near the coast line.

Russia’s Pacific Fleet told news agencies that part of the fuselage was found on the side of a mountain and another part was floating in the Okhotsk Sea.