Southport Maritime Museum seeking volunteers to help out this summer

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport is putting out a call for those interested in sharing their time and talents.

Volunteer Coordinator Kristan Phillips said volunteers occupy a special place at the maritime museum.

“Our volunteers are crucial to the success of museum operations,” Phillips said. “They do more than complete a job or task for us — they are like family.”

Phillips said the museum has volunteer opportunities that align with a variety of interests, skill levels and experiences. For example, those interested in education can work as an assistant teacher, help with festivals and outreach or prep for classes behind-the-scenes.

There are also positions that assist with facility and grounds maintenance, advise on exhibits or work with the Friends of the Museum. Hours are flexible, and training is available for all new volunteers. Those interested can work as their schedule allows, whether that’s weekly or monthly.

Museum Manager Lori Sanderlin said the museum is a good fit for volunteers interested in natural or cultural maritime history, education or supporting an institution that welcomes all and focuses on environmental stewardship.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization,” Sanderlin said. “With three staff members, we can do a lot. But with volunteers, the sky is the limit.”

Volunteer applications are available online at NCMaritimeMuseumsouthport.com/internship. The forms are located at the bottom of the page. For more information, contact Kristan Phillips at 910-477-5151.