Van looses brakes, crashes into church along Princess Place Drive in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A van ran into a church this afternoon, breaking windows and causing damage to the façade.

It happened on Princess Place Drive after 4:00 pm.

A police spokesperson says the driver’s brakes failed, causing him to crash into the front of the building. No one was inside.

The driver of the van has no life-threatening injuries, but has been charged with driving with a revoked license.

Sharmel Lewis with the Potter’s House International Worship Center says she’s just happy no one was hurt.

“A lot of times when they’re waiting on the bus, they like to sit down right there until the bus comes,” Lewis said. “So I’m glad nobody was sitting there. That could have been a tragedy.”

Lewis says they hope to have the church fixed quickly. But if not, they’ll do whatever it takes to keep having worship services.