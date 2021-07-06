Wilmington rent isn’t getting cheaper. Will high demand lead to another price spike?

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Haley Fox works seven days a week to pay her rent and make ends meet.

The 24-year-old works the dayshift at New Hanover Regional Medical Center during the week. Then on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, she works the night shift at a Wilmington assisted living center. That doesn’t leave a much time to sleep.

“My sleep schedule is almost non-existent,” Fox said.

The money she makes covers her rent, insurance payments, food and other bills.

“Between rent and car insurance and food…everything together,” she said, “it barely makes ends meet, but I do have a little bit of savings.”

Read more here….