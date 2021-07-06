With McCain in mind, Sinema reaches for bipartisanship

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is known for doing the unthinkable in Washington — spending time with Republicans.

The senator from Arizona is modeling her bipartisan approach to governing on the maverick style of another Arizonan, the late Sen. John McCain.

- Advertisement -

Sinema was a key negotiator of the bipartisan infrastructure compromise, and President Joe Biden has called on her to help save the deal.

Now at the highest levels of power, the senator who is also known for her purple wig and unpredictable fashion will have her strategy put to the test as Congress tries to turn the infrastructure compromise into law.