Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue reports dozens of rip current rescues today

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A moderate risk for rip currents along the beaches of the Cape Fear has resulted in 34 rescues today in Wrightsville Beach, according to the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue.

Those rip current dangers are anticipated to get worse over the next couple of days as Tropical Storm Elsa pushes towards the area.

The 5:00 pm advisory for Elsa has it with sustained winds of 70 mph, pushing towards the north at 10 mph. Elsa is forecast to strengthen into a weak, category one hurricane tonight before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

Impacts locally from Elsa will begin to be felt late Wednesday, into the first half of the day Thursday. The biggest threats appear to be high rip current risks, with heavy rain and gusty winds, along with a low-end risk for a few spin up tornadoes.

