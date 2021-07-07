10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) – The search for victims of the collapse of a Miami-area high-rise condominium has reached its 14th day, with the death toll at 46 and authorities sounding increasingly grim.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members in a private briefing Wednesday that workers had pulled 10 more bodies and additional human remains from the rubble, raising the death toll.

Crews have been digging through pulverized concrete where the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside once stood.

The fire department released a video showing an up-close look at the search on Tuesday, when eight more deaths were announced.