Brunswick Community College needs to fill board of trustees vacancy

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Education is accepting letters of interest and resumes to fill a vacancy on the Brunswick Community College Board of

Trustees.

The term of office on the Board of Trustees is 4 years to begin upon appointment

through June 30, 2025.

Among their responsibilities, trustees establish policies for the college to follow, approve the college’s budget each year and serve as advocates for the college.

Regular meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Brunswick Community College.

The Board can not elect a member of the BCS Board of Education nor any person employed by the board to be a trustee.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest:

By mail:

Brunswick County Board of Education

Attention: Tori Bullard

35 Referendum Drive

Bolivia, North Carolina 28422

By email:

vbullard@bcswan.net

The deadline to apply is Monday, July 19, 2021.