District Attorney: SBI investigation complete, Brunswick County deputy justified in June shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office has determined a deputy was justified when he shot a man during a psychiatric call last month in Riegelwood.

The shooting happened on June 11 on Foxwood Drive. According to a news release, Tommy Tedder approached the door of his home armed with a gun while the deputy was speaking with Tedder’s family in the yard.

The district attorney’s office said the deputy told Tedder to drop the weapon. Tedder raised the gun and pointed it at the deputy. The deputy fired his gun and shot Tedder in the hand. The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera.

Tedder was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Following the shooting, Sheriff John Ingram and DA Jon David requested the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an outside and independent review.

That review is now complete.

“In this case, the evidence clearly demonstrates that the deputy who discharged his weapon perceived that his actions were necessary for the protection of his own life. Based on a totality of the circumstances, I have determined that the deputy took extraordinary measures to deescalate the situation and was legally justified in discharging his duty weapon,” David said in a news release.

Normally more information is released about an officer-involved shooting, but in this case, Tedder is charged with felony assault against the deputy who fired his gun. David said he is not permitted to comment about the facts of a pending case as it may prejudice the ability to seek justice.

“It is always unfortunate when officers are compelled by circumstances to defend themselves with the use of force. However, law enforcement officers are required to insert themselves into volatile situations where that use of deadly force is sometimes necessary,” David said. “In such moments, decisions must be made quickly and decisively without the benefit of hindsight. In this instance, the use of force was a measured and justified reaction to the criminal behavior of Mr. Tommy Tedder. The deputy involved acted courageously and legally in risking his own life in protection of the public.”