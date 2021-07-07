Emergency Management prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear region is preparing for impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa Wednesday and into Thursday evening.

“On its current track Tropical Storm Elsa has the potential to produce heavy rainfall, flooding, isolated tornadoes, and dangerous rip currents as early as Wednesday night through Thursday evening,” said Pender County Emergency Manager Tommy Batson.

Tropical Storm Elsa has the potential to spawn tornadoes, as well as cause power outages and localized flooding.

“If a tornado warning occurs in your area, seek shelter in the interior of you home,” said Batson. “Be sure to secure all pets as well.”

Some streets in Pender County are prone to flooding. Avoid areas already flooded, especially if the water is flowing fast. Do not attempt to cross flowing streams. Roadbeds may be washed out under flood waters.

“Never drive through flooded roadways,” said Batson. “You don’t know the condition of the road under the water. Turn Around Don’t Drown is more than a cliché. It is an important warning to heed.”

Tropical Storm Elsa also has the potential of creating dangerous rip currents. Rip currents are channeled currents of water flowing away from shore at surf beaches. They typically extend from near the shoreline, through the surf zone and past the line of breaking waves. In Wrightsville Beach on Tuesday, Ocean Rescue responded to at least 34 rip current rescues.

“Rip currents speeds vary, but at 5 mph, a rip current moves faster than an Olympic swimmer,” said Batson.

Check your emergency supply kit, which should contain food, water, prescription medicines, charging cords, batteries, and other essentials to support your family for several days. Be sure to plan for elderly relatives and pets. And make certain your insurance is up-to-date.