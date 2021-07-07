Local karate kid eyes gold at junior Olympics

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — In Shallote, The Southeast Carolina Isshinryu is producing a lot of local talent.

After 9 of his students earned two golds and several silver and bronze metals earned at the AAU national championships, Sensei Ray Reisen says his dojo focuses on discipline.

“We are one big family here, as soon as a student lines up, I tell them that we are one big family and we are here for each other,” said Reisen.

Now, imagine teaching discipline to a bunch of toddlers. One of those toddlers is Shelby Milliken.

“Someone so young and that dedicated, the sky is the limit. Maybe we will see her in the olympics,” said Reisen.

It’s not premature. She already has a national championship, and is eyeing more hardware later in July at the Junior Olympics.

My favorite part about karate is to work with my friends and like be together and like have people introduce to me and meet new people at the dojo,” said Shelby.

Her passion comes from her father she says, who also has a background in mixed martial arts or MMA.

“To be honest it was one of the best parenting moves that I’ve ever made to get her back involved and just something she and I can really relate and do together. It really reinvigorated my love and fire for the sport,” said Justin Milliken.

Junior Olympics start July 26th in Houston. You can follow Shelby’s process here.