Murder suspect in Columbus County shooting now facing drug charges

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man facing attempted robbery and murder charges in in Columbus County is back behind bars in Bladen County on drug charges.

Jadakiss Watkins, 20, is charged with Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia after a traffic stop in Council.

According to a news release, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Impact Team stopped a vehicle in the 2000 Block of Elwell Ferry Road on Saturday.

During the stop, deputies located a substantial amount of suspected narcotics, a firearm, and cash.

Kaitlin Mitchell, 19, was also charged with Possess with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintain Vehicle for Sale of a Controlled Substance, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Watkins and Mitchell were placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under secured bonds. Watkins received a $10,000 secure bond and Mitchell received a $15,000 secure bond.

In 2020, Watkins was arrested and charged in a deadly shooting at Sam’s Pit Stop in Bolton.