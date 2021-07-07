NYC honors essential workers at parade up Canyon of Heroes

NEW YORK (AP) — The people who helped get New York City through the pandemic were honored at a parade.

City officials say the event Wednesday celebrated a range of people, including workers in health care, transportation, education and infrastructure. The parade kicked off at Battery Park and went up Broadway in lower Manhattan, the iconic stretch known as the Canyon of Heroes.

- Advertisement -

Previous parades have honored world leaders, celebrities and winning sports teams. The parade’s grand marshal was Sandra Lindsay, a health care worker who was the first person in the country to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)