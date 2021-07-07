One dead in NC house fire where fireworks materials were found

KING, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say one person was killed in a home explosion in which investigators say someone was trying to make fireworks.

News outlets report the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters were called to a house fire in the town of King on Tuesday evening.

The firefighters found a small fire at the home and extinguished it quickly, but a search of the home found a man who authorities said had died as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

Investigators said the fire was caused by someone who was trying to make fireworks.

