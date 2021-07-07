Town of Chadbourn discusses violence in the community

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Chadbourn is holding a news conference on Monday afternoon to address violence in the Columbus County town.

According to Town Manager Jerome Chestnut, the news conference is not focusing on Saturday’s triple homicide, but will talk about violent crime in general and the plan moving forward.

“Out of respect for their families and the legal process we will not discuss the events that happened this past weekend,” Chestnut said.

“Violence affects each one of us, whether it happens in your background or not, it affects everyone in the community,” said Chadbourn Mayor Phillip Britt.

Town leaders will talk about ways to improve the safety in the town, and their future.

Recommendations to submit to the governing body:

“Chadbourn is at the crossroads where our future will be defined by moments like this and how we come together,” Chestnut said.

The town manager is bringing forward several recommendations. The top priority is bringing Chadbourn’s police department up to full staff, an issue facing law enforcement agencies across the country.

“Yes there are bad law enforcement officers out there, but there are bad people in every profession. But I need officers,” Chesnutt said. “My plea is to every surrounding county, every surrounding agency, if you know someone who wants to be a law enforcement officer to serve their country, to serve their community, to serve their county, tell them to go for it. I need officers. But if we do not support them they will not come. We have to support them.”

Another recommendation is to create a community crisis response team.

“To support people who are hurting the most at the time it’s needed the most,” Chestnut explaiend.

Chestnut is also asking for funds for a weapons buyback program to get weapons off the streets and money for a crime stoppers tip program.

Chestnut is also asking Columbus County Commissioners for more funding to support small towns like Chadbourn.

WWAY is at the news conference. We will have more details tonight on WWAY News.