Tropical Storm Elsa prompting some area school closings for Thursday

- Bladen County Schools– All Bladen County Schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, July 8. BCS schools and offices are already closed on Fridays for summer operating hours. All schools will reopen on Monday, July 12.
- Brunswick County Schools- The Brunswick County Schools Summer Learning sites will be closed on Thursday, July 8. Teachers, summer school support staff, bus drivers, custodians, and CN staff should not report to work. 12 month employees should treat tomorrow, July 8, as a non-required workday on a 2 hour delay. There will be no Curbside Student Meal Pickup service on Thursday, July 8. The Curbside Student Meal service will resume on Monday, July 12.
- Pender County Schools – Pender County Schools will not hold summer learning on Thursday out of an abundance of caution. All students are asked to remain at home and return to campus on Friday.
- Brunswick Community College- Due to impending inclement weather, all campuses of Brunswick Community College will be closed on Thursday, July 8. Normal operations will resume on Friday, July 9.