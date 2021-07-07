UPWA Summer Showdown celebrates 16th anniversary!

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The United Pro Wrestling Association is celebrating 16 years with a massive Summer Showdown on Saturday featuring Carolinas Champ Kenny Bengal.

The event features Bengal, Colby Corino, John Beasley, and many other wrestlers. The Hall of Fame induction will include the Legendary Amazing Velvet, Tre-G, Bobby Wolfhert, and Snooty Fox.

Look for Bengal to take on Corino in what he calls “the toughest match he’s had as champion.”

“In my more than two years as Carolinas Champion,” Bengal says, “he will easily be my toughest challenge to date. When all is said and done I will fight my hardest to remain champion.”

Also look for newcomer Jake Logan to continue his run as he faces veteran Hangtyme.

The event is at the Wilmington Basketball Center on Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the first bell is at 7:30. For more information click here.