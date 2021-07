BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A Virginia man died while swimming in Brunswick County Tuesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Brian Ronald Busick, 55, of Ashburn, Va.

- Advertisement -

In a statement released by the Village of Bald Head Island, public safety officers were dispatched around 2 p.m. to Beach Access #15 near Snowy Egret Trail in reference to a possible drowning.

When officers arrived, the man had been pulled from the water but efforts to resuscitate Busick were unsuccessful.