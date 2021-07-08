ACCESS of Wilmington holding inaugural cornhole tournament fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — ACCESS of Wilmington is hosting their first ever ‘Toss for a Cause’ cornhole tournament on July 24th to raise money for the organization.

The tournament will be adjusted to fit all of those who want to play.

- Advertisement -

To make it even better, there are prizes to be won!

All players will be split up into three different competitive bracket levels that include classic, semi-competitive, and competitive. Age restriction: 13 and up.

Each level will range depending on tournament style and prizes given.

Each person who signs up will be able to request their partner for the tournament. If no request is made then a partner will be randomly assigned.

Classic league is 5$ per participant and will play 2 games. Boards will be played at 8 feet apart. Every player will receive a small medal and will be placed into a raffle to win 1 gift card!

Semi-competitive league is 10$ per participant 2 games guaranteed, single elimination tournament style. Boards will be played at 15 feet apart. Every player will receive small medal and gift cards will be awarded to the final 2 teams left standing!

Competitive league is 15$ per participant 2 games guaranteed, double elimination tournament style. Boards will be played 27 feet apart. Players who make it to semi finals receive gift card, and winner receives cash prize!

To register for the tournament, visit the ACCESS of Wilmington website.